SSC JE 2023 Notification Released; Apply For 1324 Vacancies On ssc.nic.in

Check the last date of application, websites, and steps to apply for SSC JE Recruitment 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
SSC JE 2023 Notification Released; Apply For 1324 Vacancies On ssc.nic.in
Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released a notification for the recruitment process to fill in the various vacancies. The registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2023 has begun.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SSC JE 2023 on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the SSC JE Recruitment process is August 16. The exam will be conducted in the computer based form and is tentatively scheduled for October 2023.

SSC JE 2023 Vacancy

Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)

JE (C): 431

JE (E&M): 55

Central Public Works Department

JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Central Water Commission

JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (C): 15

JE (M): 6

Military Engineer Services

JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

National Technical Research Organization

JE (C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

Total vacancies: 1,324

SSC JE 2023 Recruitment: Eligibility

Eligibility criteria is different for each post under the SSC JE 2023 Recruitment drive and candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

SSC JE 2023 Recruitment: Application Fee

The applicants for SSC JE 2023 will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. However, women candidates and candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen are not required to pay any fee.

How To Apply For SSC JE 2023 Recruitment Drive?

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the User Registration link

  3. Enter your details to register and fill out the application form

  4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

  5. Take a printout of the form for future use

Topics:  SSC JE 

