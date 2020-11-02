Railway Recruitment Exam Dates for Ministerial and Isolated Posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Saturday, 31 October, announced the tentative dates for conducting computer-based test (CBT) for RRB ministerial and isolated categories posts under CEN 03/2019. According to a notice released on Friday, the recruitment exam will be held between 15 and 23 December.

Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to check the exam city and date of CBT 10 days before the date of exam.

The link for downloading the travelling pass for SC/ST candidates will also be uploaded on the website. The RRB call letters will be released four days before the exam.

The railway recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,40,640 lakh for RRB NTPC isolated and ministerial category and level 1 posts. The recruitment board has received nearly 2 crore applications for the recruitment.

The scrutiny of applications was completed and the link to check application status was activated on 15 October.