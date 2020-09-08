Punjab National Bank Recruitment: Over 500 Vacancies, Link Below
Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on pnbindia.in on or before 29 September.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday, 8 September, released an official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (Manager and Senior Manager). Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on pnbindia.in on or before 29 September.
The PNB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Specialist Officers, out of which, 200 vacancies are for Manager (Credit), 160 for Manager (Risk), 50 for Senior Manager (Credit), 40 for Senior Manager (Risk), 30 for Manager (Treasury), 25 for Manager (Architect), 10 each for Manager (Economic), and Manager (HR), and 2 for Manager (Civil).
Age Limit for PNB Recruitment
1. Manager - 25 to 35 years
2. Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years
Application Fee for PNB Recruitment
Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 850, while for SC/ST/PWD category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 175.
