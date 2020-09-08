Punjab National Bank Recruitment: Over 500 Vacancies, Link Below

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday, 8 September, released an official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (Manager and Senior Manager). Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on pnbindia.in on or before 29 September.

The PNB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Specialist Officers, out of which, 200 vacancies are for Manager (Credit), 160 for Manager (Risk), 50 for Senior Manager (Credit), 40 for Senior Manager (Risk), 30 for Manager (Treasury), 25 for Manager (Architect), 10 each for Manager (Economic), and Manager (HR), and 2 for Manager (Civil).