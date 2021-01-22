NITI Aayog Calls for Young Professionals to Work With Them
The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog is looking for young professionals to work with them. According to the notification, they are looking for professionals who can work in the disciplines of Agriculture, Economics, Finance, Education, Health, Nutrition, Women & Children Development, Social Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Urban Planning and Development, Infrastructure, Skill Development, Labor & Employment, Environment, Rural Development, Data Analysis, Project Management, Start up, Innovation etc.
The notification reads, “NITI Aayog is looking for young, talented, innovative and dynamic Professionals who desire to be a part of the team that is scripting the exciting transformation story which is unfolding in India today.”
Around 10 vacancies are to be filled on contract basis for a period of two years. Candidates applying for the job should be below 32 years of age.
Remunerations provided to the selected candidates will be Rs 60,000 per month, the notice said. Candidates applying should have a Master’s Degree or BE/B.Tech or 2 years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA.
Candidates will be considered eligible only if they have minimum one year experience relevant to the job description. The notice said that “preference will be given to persons with work experience in the Public Policy Domain supported by published work/ policy papers/appraisal/ monitoring of projects & schemes etc.”
Last date to apply for the job is 24 January 2021.
