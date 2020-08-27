Maha MPSC Exam 2020 Postponed Until Further Notice Due to COVID-19

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday, 26 August, announced that all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have been postponed until further notice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the COVID crisis, all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) stand postponed till a further date. The revised schedule will be announced in due course,” tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office.

The exam was scheduled to be held on 5 April but was later postponed to 13 September. However, to avoid a clash with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam, also scheduled to be held on the same day, the MPSC exam has now been postponed to 20 September.

The state government has now decided to postpone the exam until further notice.