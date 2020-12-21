Konkan Railway Recruitment: Check Eligibility for Junior Engineer

The Konkan Railway on Sunday, 20 December announced new vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer in its Electrical Department. Candidates for the posts will be selected though the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE).

The deadline to apply for the post is 15 January 2021. Only regular serving employees of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited are eligible to apply for the above- mentioned post.

A total of 10 posts of Junior Engineer (JE) will be filled up through the recruitment drive. Two seats are reserved for OBC candidates and 3 seats for SC candidates.