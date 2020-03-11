KTET 2020 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections is 17 March
The Kerala Teacher's Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 answer key has been released on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at www.keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Candidates who appeared for the KTET exam held on 15 and 16 February 2020 can now download the answer key from the official website.
The KTET examination was held in four categories – K-TET I, K-TET II, K-TET III and K-TET IV, where exams for the first two categories were conducted on 15 February and for other two on 16 February. The direct link through which to raise objections regarding the answer key is given below, along with the steps to download the answer key from the official website.
How to Download KTET 2020 Answer Key?
- First, visit the official website at www.keralapareekshabhavan.in
- Under ‘latest news’ column, look for KTET 2020 answer key
- Click on any of the four categories – K-TET I, K-TET II, K-TET III and K-TET IV
- After clicking, a PDF will open
- The user can then check the KTET 2020 answer key set-wise.
- Download the answer key for future reference
If the candidates find out any error in the answer key, then, in that case, they can raise objections for the same. The last date to raise any objections regarding the answer key is on 17 March 2020. The application form for filing objections is also available on the official website, which candidates will have to download and submit it to the examination office.
