IPBS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application Window Reopened

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will on Friday, 23 October, reopened the online application window for CRP- X Clerk recruitment exam. The online application process will continue from 23 October till 6 November. Eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

The application window has been reopened for applications who attained the eligibility educational requirements by 6 November and who were unable to apply between 2-23 September.

The IPBS CRP x Clerk applications were first released on 2 September this year. The number of vacancies for the IPBS CRP X Clerk has also been increased from 1,557 to 2,557.

The IPBS recruitment drive aims to fill clerk vacancies in various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.