ADVERTISEMENT

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility & Selection Process for 108 Posts

Know the age limit, eligibility criteria, and selection process for 108 vacant posts in the ITBP recruitment drive.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility & Selection Process for 108 Posts
i

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has notified and invited interested candidates to apply for constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration for the ITBP recruitment drive will begin on 19 August 2022 and the last date of application submission is 17 September 2022.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 108 posts in the organisation. Know about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.

Also Read

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Check Salary, Age Limit for 12,771 Vacant Posts

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Check Salary, Age Limit for 12,771 Vacant Posts
ADVERTISEMENT

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts

  • Constable (Mason): 31 Posts

  • Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates willing to apply for the posts should have a matriculation degree or an equivalent from a recognised board, and should have completed a one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a mason, carpenter, or plumber.

The age limit for candidates to apply for the posts is between 18 years to 23 years.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process will include stages of physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written examination, trade test, and detailed medical examination/ review medical examination. Candidates can check more details through the official site of the ITBP.

Also Read

Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: JE and Accountant/Cashier Posts, Details Here

Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: JE and Accountant/Cashier Posts, Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×