Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 181 SSC Officers Post

Indian Navy on Tuesday, 21 September, released the notification for recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers.

"Applications are invited from unmarried eligible men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala," reads the official notification released by the Indian Navy.

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on Indian Navy's official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in.