IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 Released: Steps To Download & Check - Direct Link
Follow the below steps to download and check IBPS Prelims Exam call letter for CRP-SPL-XII.
IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2022 Out: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has released the admit cards for SO (Specialist Officers) CRP SPL-XII Prelims Exam 2022 on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS SO Exam 2022 would be able to download and check the admit card from the direct link using their personal login credentials.
The IBPS SO Exam Date is 31 December 2022. The examination will be conducted through an online mode.
IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022
The online IBPS SO Exam will be an objective type test consisting of a total of 125 marks. The examination paper will comprise of 3 sections - English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness and the candidates will be given 2 hour duration to complete the test. For more details, check out the aforementioned official website.
The last date to download the IBPS SO Admit Card is 31 December 2022. Check this space regularly for latest and important details about IBPS CRP-SPL-XII Exam 2022.
IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 Released: Steps To Download and Check
Follow the below steps to download and check the IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2022.
Visit the official website, ibps.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the direct link that reads as "Click Here To Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter ".
A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the personal login details like registration number and password.
Hit the login option.
Your IBPS SO prelims admit card will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.