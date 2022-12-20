IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 Released: Steps To Download & Check - Direct Link

IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2022 Out: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has released the admit cards for SO (Specialist Officers) CRP SPL-XII Prelims Exam 2022 on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS SO Exam 2022 would be able to download and check the admit card from the direct link using their personal login credentials.

The IBPS SO Exam Date is 31 December 2022. The examination will be conducted through an online mode.