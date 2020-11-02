IBPS SO 2020 Recruitment: Dates, Eligibility, Application Fees 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will begin the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2020 application process from Monday, 2 November onwards. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the Specialist Officer (SO) posts can apply on the official website ibps.in. The deadline for registration process is 23 November. Check eligibility for the posts here.

The selection process comprises o\an online examination in two phases: Preliminary and Mains.

Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.