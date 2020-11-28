IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2021: Check Exam Centre COVID-19 Rules

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary exam for selection of bank clerks on 5, 12 and 13 December. Admit cards for the exam have already been released.

IBPS conducts preliminary and main exam for selection to clerk posts in nationalised banks. The official CRP schedule is available on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mapping of candidate roll number and lab number will not be displayed at the exam centre.

IPBS has asked candidates to wear masks, gloves and carry transparent water bottles and hand sanitisers.

Other exam related items like pen, documents and admit cards should also be taken to the exam centre. Use of Aarogya Setu is compulsory to be installed on candidates phones.

On completion of test time, answers of the candidates would be saved automatically by the computer system even if they have not clicked the ‘Submit’ button.