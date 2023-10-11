ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 To Be Declared Soon; Check Exam Details Here

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: You can download the admit card from agnipathvayu.cdac.in once released.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 To Be Declared Soon; Check Exam Details Here
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to declare the IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 soon for interested candidates. The ones who registered for the IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 are patiently waiting for the admit cards to be released so they can download them. As per the latest official details, the admit card will be available on the website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Registered candidates should keep a close eye on the site to know the latest details.

Candidates should note that the IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 is an important document. The officials announced the exam date and city earlier for registered candidates. You can take a look at the latest announcements about the admit card and the exam details on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. It is crucial to know the official announcements.

The admit card will be declared on the official website so that it is easier for registered candidates to check and download it. Keep your login credentials such as email ID and username ready before downloading the admit card.

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Exam Date

According to the latest details, the IAF Agniveer admit card 2023 is scheduled to be announced 24-48 hours before the exam. The exam will take place on Friday, 13 October, for all registered candidates.

The IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment selection process will take place in three phases. Phase 1 is the online exam, Phase 2 is the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 is the Medical Exam.

Registered candidates should appear for the selection process on time. They are requested to go through the details on the website.

The IAF Agniveer admit card 2023 link will be activated as soon as it is declared by the officials. You will not be allowed to sit for the exam without the hall ticket so download it when the link is activated.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Here are the steps you should know to download the IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card online:

  • Visit the website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

  • Tap on the "IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023" option on the homepage.

  • Provide your email ID and password in the given space. Enter the captcha carefully.

  • The admit card will display on your screen.

  • You can check the details and download it from the website.

Topics:  IAF 

