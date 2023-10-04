UPSC CDS II 2023 Written Exam Result Out: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the results for the written examination of Combined Defense Services (CDS II).
Candidates who participated in the UPSC CDS 2 exam on 3 September, can download and check the result PDF and scores on the official website, upsc.gov.in, by following these steps.
The UPSC CDS 2 recruitment is being held to fill up a total of 349 vacancies. Successful students will get an opportunity to get admission in different army institutions of India.
According to reports, 6,908 candidates have passed the UPSC CDS II exam (written). All these students will have to appear in the SSB interview now. After that, a final result will be announced based on the total scores of the written and interview rounds.
Candidates who would not qualify the UPSC CDS 2 exam will not be eligible for admission into Indian Army institutions. The marksheets of such candidates will be uploaded on the official website 15 days before the declaration of final result.
According to an official notification, "Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again."
Steps To Check UPSC CDS II 2023 Result (Written Exam)
Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link that reads as "Written Result (With Name List): Combined Defense Services Examination (II), 2023."
A PDF file will open on the screen.
The file will have names of all the candidates who have qualified the UPSC CDS 2 result.
Check your name carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
