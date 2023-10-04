UPSC CDS II 2023 Written Exam Result Out: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the results for the written examination of Combined Defense Services (CDS II).

Candidates who participated in the UPSC CDS 2 exam on 3 September, can download and check the result PDF and scores on the official website, upsc.gov.in, by following these steps.

The UPSC CDS 2 recruitment is being held to fill up a total of 349 vacancies. Successful students will get an opportunity to get admission in different army institutions of India.