ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

APSC Junior Manager Admit Card Out: Direct Link & Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Follow the steps below to download and check the APSC Junior Manager admit card 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
1 min read
APSC Junior Manager Admit Card Out: Direct Link & Steps To Download Hall Ticket
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially issued the APSC Junior Manager Admit Card 2023 on the official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the APSC Assistant Manager Exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by using their personal login credentials like name, roll number, and date of birth on the aforementioned website.

The APSC Assistant Manager Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned authorities on 24 September across different examination centers of the state.

The APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill up 215 vacancies of Junior Manager in Electrical department and 16 IT posts in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Also Read

NTA Exam Calendar 2024 Released: Check NEET UG 2024-25 Date; Latest Details Here

NTA Exam Calendar 2024 Released: Check NEET UG 2024-25 Date; Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Direct Link and Steps To Download the APSC Junior Manager Admit Card

  • Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for APSC Junior Manager Admit Card 2023.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your APSC Junior Manager Hall Ticket will show up.

  • Read all the details carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Direct Link To Download the APSC Junior Manager Admit Card 2023

Candidates who will be selected for the posts of APSC Junior Manager Posts 2023 will get a pay scale of Rs 25,000 to Rs 92,000.

Also Read

NTA Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For JEE Main, NEET, CUET, and UGC NET Exams

NTA Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For JEE Main, NEET, CUET, and UGC NET Exams

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  APSC 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×