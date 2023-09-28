RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 for Prelims Exam Declared; Know How To Download Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the RPSC RAS admit card 2023 for the Prelims Examination on Thursday, 28 September. Candidates who registered for the RPSC RAS Prelims exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website –rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You should check and download the hall ticket before the exam date. All the latest updates from the RPSC are mentioned on the site for interested candidates to go through them and stay informed.
Candidates who registered for the exam by the deadline can only download their respective RPSC RAS admit card 2023 from the official website. The link is activated on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by the officials. You can download your hall ticket and go through the RPSC RAS Prelims exam 2023 details available online. One should know all the latest announcements by the officials.
The admit card for the prelims exam is declared on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to download it. You have to keep your login ID ready before downloading the hall ticket otherwise you cannot view it.
RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023: Complete Schedule
As per the latest official details, the RPSC RAS prelims exam 2023 is scheduled to take place on 1 October. The hall tickets are declared before the exam so that concerned candidates can download them from the site.
The prelims exam will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates must reach the exam centre 60 minutes early and they should carry the RPSC RAS admit card 2023 otherwise they cannot give the exam.
The RAS admit card is available on two websites for concerned candidates to download:
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
sso.rajasthan.gov.in
One should check the details on the hall ticket carefully before appearing for the written exam on the scheduled date. Contact the officials in case of any queries.
RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the RPSC RAS admit card 2023 for the prelims exam online:
Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states "RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023" on the home page.
Enter your login ID, password, and other details to view the admit card.
The RPSC RAS hall ticket will display on your screen.
Go through the details mentioned on it and download it from the website.
