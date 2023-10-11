UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Samiksha Adhikari & Sahayak Samiksha Vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially invited applications for the posts of Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha. Interested and eligible candidates should note that the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration has begun on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in on 9 October. One must go through the dates and important details mentioned in the notification before applying for the vacancies. Candidates should stay updated and keep a close eye on the aforementioned website for the latest announcements.

The UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online only. You have to go to uppsc.up.nic.in to find the application form link. Interested candidates should note that the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 411 vacancies for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts. Candidates should apply soon if they want to get selected for the UPPSC vacancies.