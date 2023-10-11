ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Samiksha Adhikari & Sahayak Samiksha Vacancies

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 411 vacancies.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Samiksha Adhikari & Sahayak Samiksha Vacancies
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially invited applications for the posts of Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha. Interested and eligible candidates should note that the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration has begun on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in on 9 October. One must go through the dates and important details mentioned in the notification before applying for the vacancies. Candidates should stay updated and keep a close eye on the aforementioned website for the latest announcements.

The UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online only. You have to go to uppsc.up.nic.in to find the application form link. Interested candidates should note that the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 411 vacancies for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts. Candidates should apply soon if they want to get selected for the UPPSC vacancies.

Also Read

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Check kolkatapolice.gov.in, How To Apply

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Check kolkatapolice.gov.in, How To Apply
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The registration dates, eligibility, and other important details are mentioned in the UPPSC Recruitment notification. You must fill out the application form and cross-check all the personal details carefully before submitting it online.

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Important Updates

According to the latest official details stated on the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 notification, the registration process will take place from 9 October to 9 November. The application window will be closed after that and no candidate will be allowed to register themself.

Candidates applying for the vacancies should be between 21 years to 40 years of age. The ones belonging to the General category or Economically Weaker Sections and other Backward Class Categories should pay an application fee of Rs 125.

Candidates applying from the Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe sections and ex-servicemen should submit an examination fee of Rs 65. Pay the fee by the last date.

Also Read

SSC MTS Result 2023: Check Results Date on ssc.nic.in; Know Latest Details Here

SSC MTS Result 2023: Check Results Date on ssc.nic.in; Know Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
To know more about the eligibility criteria, selection process, etc., you must go through the official notification carefully because it has all the important details for interested candidates.

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 registration online:

  • Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in.

  • Click on the active link that states "UPPSC Recruitment 2023 for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari" on the homepage.

  • Create your login details and fill out the personal details on the form carefully.

  • Upload the documents and pay the fee online.

  • Submit the registration form and download it from the site.

Also Read

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Registration Underway: Last Date To Apply and Details Here

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Registration Underway: Last Date To Apply and Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  recruitment   UPPSC 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×