How to Check West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 Results Online
The West Bengal Police recruitment board on Thursday, 16 April, announced the police constable prelims result for the year 2020. The exam is conducted for recruitment of excise constable, including lady excise constables, in the subordinate excise service under the Finance Department, Government of West Bengal.
The candidates who have applied for the examination can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Police Department or at the Directorate of Excise website.
All shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The venue, date and time of PMT and PET will be announced soon.
Here is the step-by-step procedure of checking your results for the West Bengal Police Constable Prelims 2020 online:
- Visit the official website of West Bengal Police Department at wbpolice.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the direct link for result of Preliminary Written Test for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constable)
- On the next page, log in using application number, district, and date of birth.
- Your result will appear online.
- Save the result and take a print-out.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)