How to Check West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 Results Online

The West Bengal Police recruitment board on Thursday, 16 April, announced the police constable prelims result for the year 2020. The exam is conducted for recruitment of excise constable, including lady excise constables, in the subordinate excise service under the Finance Department, Government of West Bengal.

The candidates who have applied for the examination can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Police Department or at the Directorate of Excise website.