CBSE Recruitment 2020 Results Released, Check Cut-Off Marks Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday, 29 September, released the results of the CBSE 2020 recruitment exam for Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, and Junior Accountant posts on the official website: cbse.nic.in

The recruitment exam was conducted as a computer-based test on 29 January. There is no second state of selection for the CBSE 2020 recruitment.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks scored in the computer-based tests and subject to fulfilment of other eligibility conditions and verification of documents uploaded by candidates.

Document verification process will begin on 21 October and the process will be held in three shifts: 10 am-12 pm, 12-1:30 pm, and 1:30-5:30 pm.