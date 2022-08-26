BSNL Recruitment 2022: 100 Apprentice Technical, Non-Technical Posts Available
Check the age limit and educational qualification before applying for the BSNL Recruitment drive 2022.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL), Karnataka Circle has released a notification regarding the Apprentice Technical, Non-Technical Recruitment process for 100 vacant posts at BSNL.
Interested candidates can apply for the Apprentice (technical, non-technical) posts on the official website – https://www.bsnl.co.in – through an online application form. The application process began on 22 August and will end on 29 August 2022.
Let's have a look at the eligibility criteria, important dates, vacancy details, salary, and more. There is no application fee to apply for the recruitment drive.
BSNL Apprentice (Technical, Non-Technical): Vacancy
Graduate apprentice- 39
Technician apprentice- 61
BSNL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date of the application submission- 22 August
Last date to register on the NATS portal- 29 August
Last date to submit the application- 30 August
Certificate verification- 5 September
Interview date- Not yet known
BSNL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
As per apprenticeship rules
Age Relaxation- SC/ ST /OBC candidates relaxation as per government rules.
BSNL Recruitment 2022: Salary
Graduate apprentice- Rs 9,000
Technician (diploma) apprentice- Rs 8,000
BSNL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Certificate/degree of diploma, graduation, or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institute/board.
