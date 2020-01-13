AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: Check Nursing Officer Details Here
All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS (AIIMS) Patna has released a bumper vacancy for the posts of Nursing Officer Staff Nurse Grade 2. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website until 12 February 2020. Check the number of nursing officer posts, qualification, fees and what is the mode of the application down below.
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Details
Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade 2) - 206 posts
General - 81 posts
OBC - 54 posts
SC - 36 posts
ST - 15 posts
EWS - 20 posts
AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Staff Nurse Grade-II Qualification
For SC (Hons) posts, the applicant must have a nursing B.Sc degree from an institution or university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council.
To apply for SC (Post Certificate) posts, the applicant must have a B.Sc. degree from a recognised institute or university. It is mandatory to be registered as a nurse and midwife from Nursing and Indian Nursing Council.
For these posts, a pay matrix of Rs 9,300 -34,800 along with grade pay of 4,600 has been fixed.
AIIMS Recruitment 2020 Age limit
The age of candidates who are applying for the exam should be between 21 and 30 years.
ST, SC, OBC and Physically disabled candidates will be given some relaxation in age limit.
AIIMS Vacancy 2020 Application Fee
An application fee of Rs 1,500 has been fixed for general and OBC candidates.
For SC and ST candidates, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 1,200.
At the same time, ex-servicemen and PWD candidates do not have to pay any fee.
How to Apply for AIIMS Nursing Officer Grade II?
To apply for the post of nursing officer of AIIMS Patna, visit the official website of the department at aiimspatna.org. Apart from this, one can also apply through the direct link given below.