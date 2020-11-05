Ecclestone Spins Trailblazers to Comfortable Win over Velocity

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets for just nine runs on Thursday as Trailblazers blew away Velocity for a paltry 47 runs and then chased the target down in 7.5 overs at the cost of one wicket to clinch the second Women's T20 Challenge match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

By the time the powerplay came to an end, Velocity found themselves tottering at 22/5 wickets in 20 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then took consecutive wickets in the ninth over to reduce the batting side to 27/7 wickets in 20 overs. Ecclestone finished things off by dismissing Jahanara Alam off the first ball of the 16th over.