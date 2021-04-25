Williamson Fifty in Vain as Delhi Capitals Win Super Over Game

Hyderabad once again had David Warner and Jonny Bairstow come out to open but the pair could not replicate their showing from the last game as partnership was ended in the fourth over when Warner was run out on 6.

Kane Williamson and Bairstow then added 28 runs off 15 deliveries before Avesh Khan picked up the first of his three wickets in the match - Bairstow caught by Shikhar Dhawan on 38 (18). Williamson though continued his charge, even as Virat Singh struggled during his 14-ball stint, scoring just 4 runs.

Avesh Khan got him out in the 12th over and SRH were reduced to 84/3 in 11.2 overs. Kedar Jadhav made a 9-ball 9 even as Williamson went onto complete his half century.

In the end, a late flourish by J Suchith, where he scored 14 off 6 deliveries, ably assisted Williamson to take the match into a Super Over.

Axar Patel finished with 2/26 after picking the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan. The spinner was playing his first match of the season after testing positive for COVID after checking into the team hotel. He came out of quarantine earlier this week and replaced Lalit Yadav in the playing XI.