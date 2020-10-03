Dhoni Struggles During Hyderabad Game, Calls Physio: Here’s Why

MS Dhoni batted for 14 overs of Chennai’s chase of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 164/5 and even though the CSK skipper remained at the crease till the very end, they lost the match by 7 runs.

Playing in Dubai’s hot conditions with severe humidity, the 39-year-old was seen struggling on the field, even having to call the physio for help. While the commentators thought Dhoni had probably pulled a muscle, he revealed after the game that it was just simple exhaustion that got to him.

‘I am fine. I tried to get as much time as possible. It’s quite dry over here so the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off. Other than that, it looks good,’ said MS Dhoni.