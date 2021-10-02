Sehwag Recalls Incident When Dhoni Scolded Ashwin for On-Field Behaviour

On Thursday, Ashwin explained through a series of tweets that he had not seen the ball hitting the non-striker and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant. But even if the ball would have ricocheted off Pant, he would've still gone for a run because he was well within the rules of the game.

Sehwag believed that Kolkata wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik shouldn't have said in detail about what happened on the field. "I consider Dinesh Karthik the biggest culprit in all this. If he had not talked about what Morgan said, there would have been no such uproar. If he had said, 'It was nothing much, just an argument, it happens in the game, move on,' then it would have come out in that sense only. What was the need for an explanation that someone thinks this or that?"