What’s Been Chahal’s Success Formula This IPL? Styris Explains

According to Styris, the leg-spinner has been trying to bowl slower in the air and is tossing the ball up more, by which he is inviting the batsmen to drive and thus forcing them to make a mistake.

Pointing out an example of Chahal's wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, the cricketer-turned-commentator said: "...he is trying to toss the ball up more and get the batsman driving, which is why I have watched with interest that last shot from Suryakumar Yadav, where he went over the top of covers for six, because what was it?"

"It was slower and in the middle it was wider, but it was still fuller and you never know, with just a little bit of spin it could just flare up to point or out to deep point," he added.

RCB will be facing SunRisers Hyderabad in Eliminator on Friday in Abu Dhabi.