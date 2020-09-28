Who Sent Rahul Tewatia to Bat at 4, and Why? Sanju Samson Answers

Rahul Tewatia's five sixes off the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell coupled with Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 balls helped Rajasthan Royals overhaul a target of 224 set by Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RR won the match by four wickets, breaking the record for the highest successful run chase in the history of IPL.

However, the match didn't look at all like it would end in Rajasthan’s favour, after 15 overs of their chase. They had just 140/2 on the board and needed 84 off the last 30 balls. Sanju Samson was hitting it big and had made 64 off 35 but Rahul Tewatia, in the team as a spinner, had laboured to 14 runs off 21 balls and was under immense pressure to go for big runs, but was just failing to connect.

However, Tewatia remained focused on the task at hand and once Samson got out, he switched gears and in the 18th over, hit five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell to help the chase.