Dinesh Karthik ‘Very Happy’ to See Mavi & Nagarkoti Among Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs on Wednesday night in Dubai and the first questions skipper Dinesh Karthik was asked in the post-match press conference was about two young bowlers - Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

After 21-year-old Shubman Gill earlier starred with an unbeaten 70, Shivam Mavi, 21, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 20, starred with the ball picking two wickets each during RR’s chase. When asked how the dressing room felt seeing the two youngsters overcome injuries and come out to fight for KKR, Karthik’s answer was preceded by a big smile.

‘First of all, that’s a great question because that’s something I really wanted to answer. To see these boys out there, player for us and representing our franchise and the fact that we have stuck with them... just to see them bowling and fielding well is a bonus. I have been wanting to see them since the time they played the Under-19 World Cup. It’s just great to see them both of the field,’ said the skipper.