KKR’s New Opening Pair & ‘The Better KP’: David Hussey on IPL 2020

Morgan has been in the form of his life since leading England to the ODI World Cup win last year on home turf.

The dashing southpaw was snapped up by KKR for Rs 5.25 crore at the IPL auction here last year.

Hussey also praised England opener Tom Banton who was also roped in by KKR, saying he is probably a better version of Kevin Pietersen.

"What a player. He takes the game on. He is probably the new or better version of Kevin Pietersen I believe. He is going to be a great pickup by KKR."

Asked if big-hitting Andre Russell could be seen batting up the order, something which the West Indian desired last season, Hussey said: "Why not? If it benefits the team and helps us win games, why not. He comes in at No 3 and bats 60 balls he might actually make a double hundred! So anything can happen with him. He is probably the heartbeat of the team. We have some well balanced players and anyone can bat anywhere."