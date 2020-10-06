Watch: Delhi Capitals Bid Emotional Farewell to Amit Mishra

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of IPL 2020 due to a finger injury and his team-mates from the Delhi Capitals franchise bid him an emotional farewell at their hotel in Dubai.

The 37-year-old cricketer, who has represented Delhi and Hyderabad franchises in all 13 IPL seasons, sustained a flexor tendon injury to the finger of his right hand while attempting to take a return catch of Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana on 3 October.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer draws Mishra aside in the video posted by the franchise, and makes a small speech.