‘He’s Got Reach, Great Eye, Great Balance,’ Virat Praises Padikkal

When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli saw opener Devdutt Padikkal in action -- possibly for the first time -- he told head coach Simon Katich the youngster has "some serious talent" and "he's got reach, a great eye, a great balance".

Kohli revealed this after 20-year-old Padikkal hammered a 45-ball 63 that helped RCB seal their third win in four IPL matches. It was Padikkal's third half-century in the four matches this season.

"I saw him play and told Simon that this guy has got some serious talent because he's got reach, a great eye, a great balance," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony after RCB's eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.