Twitter Fumes at Jaydev Unadkat and RR After Their Loss to RCB
Fans sent hilarious memes after RR let the match slip from their hand.
AB de Villiers helped set up a thrilling chase for his side as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Steven Smith's Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in a close encounter at Dubai International Stadium in Match 33 of IPL 2020.
RCB chased down RR's 177 runs on the back of a scintillating knock by AB de Villiers who smashed 55* off 22 balls to take RCB to the Victory.
Following the match, Twitterati was quick to react as Rajasthan Royals let the match slip from their hand. After controlling most of the match, Rajasthan bowlers gave 46 runs in the last 3 overs to hand RCB their 6th victory of the season.
Smith brought Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the 19th over when RCB needed 35 runs from 12 balls. Unadkat was smashed for 25 runs which included 3 huge sixes by AB de Villiers. Later on, De Villiers finished up the match with a six off Jofra Archer.
Cricket pundits and fans questioned Smith's decision to bowl Unadkat in the 19th over.
Fans fumed at Jaydev Unadkat and RR for their poor show.
Here are some of the reactions:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.