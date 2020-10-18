Twitter Fumes at Jaydev Unadkat and RR After Their Loss to RCB

Following the match, Twitterati was quick to react as Rajasthan Royals let the match slip from their hand. After controlling most of the match, Rajasthan bowlers gave 46 runs in the last 3 overs to hand RCB their 6th victory of the season.

Smith brought Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the 19th over when RCB needed 35 runs from 12 balls. Unadkat was smashed for 25 runs which included 3 huge sixes by AB de Villiers. Later on, De Villiers finished up the match with a six off Jofra Archer.

Cricket pundits and fans questioned Smith's decision to bowl Unadkat in the 19th over.

Fans fumed at Jaydev Unadkat and RR for their poor show.

Here are some of the reactions: