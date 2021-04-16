IPL: Dhoni Elects to Bowl vs Punjab Kings, Both Teams Unchanged
MS Dhoni has won the toss in CSK’s second match of the IPL 2021 season and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Both teams are unchanged in the match.
Chennai Super Kings XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Punjab Kings XI
KL Rahul (wicket-keeper/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
CSK put in a below par performance on the field in their first match against Delhi Capitals, dropping catches and bowling too many poor deliveries.
Punjab Kings on the other hand survived a scare from Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who hit a century, in their first match as they held on to win the game by a slender margin of four runs even after having put up 221.
