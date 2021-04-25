Toss: Delhi Elect to Bat vs Hyderabad, Axar Makes Season Debut

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bat first in Sunday’s evening IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

One change for DC with Axar Patel having fully recovered from COVID and playing his first match of the season, is place of Lalit Yadav.

Hyderabad too have one change with Bhuvneshwar Kumar sitting out due to a niggle and in his place J Suchith is making his debut.