T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Punjab Move Up in Playoffs Race

On Episode 38 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk Punjab’s 5 wicket win over table-toppers Delhi.

A resurgent Punjab managed to fight back after Shikhar Dhawan's record consecutive century, to record their third consecutive win of the season, and kept their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

KL Rahul’s team now have eight points from 10 matches and are placed fifth. Rajasthan also have eight points but Punjab have a better net run rate. Both teams are still to play four matches, same as No.1 Delhi, who have 14 points from 10 games.