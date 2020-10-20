T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai’s Campaign All But Over

On Episode 37 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan’s 7 wicket win over Chennai on Monday night in Abu Dhabi. With the two points from the win, Rajasthan have been replaced at the bottom of the league standings by Chennai, who now have just 6 points from 10 matches and are all but out of the race for the playoffs.

Batting first, Chennai scored just 125/5 in their 20 overs - the lowest first innings score by any team this season. In reply, Rajasthan struggled a bit at the start of their chase, reduced to 28/2 in 4.3 overs but Jos Buttler's unbeaten 48-ball 70 helped them close out a win that helps them keep their campaign alive.