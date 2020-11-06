T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Trump Delhi, Sail Into Final

On Episode 57 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I take you through Mumbai’s 57-run victory over Delhi that helped them sail straight into the final.

Mumbai actually had a bit of a bumpy start themselves, reduced to 101/4 in 12.2 overs with Rohit Sharma out on a duck and Quinton de Kock making 40. But half centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and also Ishan’s 60 run 5th wicket stand with Hardik Pandya helped the defending champions post 200.

Delhi were 0/3 within 2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw out early. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 65 but with Bumrah picking 4/14, Mumbai cruised to victory.