T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Win Super Over Game

On Episode 35 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Kolkata’s Super Over victory over Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi in Sunday’s afternoon game.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was the star for Kolkata as he first picked 3/15 in his 4 overs during the match and then sent back David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over to help Kolkata beat Hyderabad. Tune in!

