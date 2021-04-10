Suresh Raina Scores 54 On Comeback Against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings’ mainstay Suresh Raina announced his return to the IPL in style against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai in their first game. The southpaw scored 54 before being run-out when Ravindra Jadeja crashed into the bowler, leaving Raina stranded in the 16th over.

Raina, who walked into bat at number 4, opened his account with a crisp boundary through the covers and then went on to show why he is known as MR IPL. He brought up his half century with huge six off a pull off Marcus Stoinis’ bowling in the 13th over of the innings.

Raina had walked into bat in the third over when Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed and CSK were 7/2.