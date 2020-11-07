Supernovas Beat Trailblazers in Thriller, Both Reach Final

Trailblazers were taken close to victory by a 52-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Harleen for the fifth wicket. Deepti was unbeaten on 43 off 40 why Harleen's 27 off 15 was a follow up to the 1/34 she managed with the ball earlier in the day.

Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu's 67 off 48 balls took Supernovas to 146/6 in their 20 overs.

Chamari put up an opening partnership of 89 runs with Priya Punia after which she put up 29 for the second wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Chamari was adjudged the Players of the Match.

Brief scores: Supernovas 146/6 wkts in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 67, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; Jhulan Goswami 1/17) beat Trailblazers 144/5 wkts in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 43 not out, Smriti Mandhana 33; Radha Yadav 2/30) by 2 runs

