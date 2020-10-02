Defying Dhoni’s CSK, U19 WC Captain Priyam Garg Enters Big Leagues

A six-day rest didn’t seem to have been enough for three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who slumped to their third-straight loss in the Indian Premier League on Friday, 2 October.

Chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 164/5, CSK could manage 157/5 in their 20 overs despite a half-century from Jadeja and unbeaten 47 from Dhoni at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, choosing to bat, David Warner’s SRH hadn’t exactly got off to the best starts either. After opener Jonny Bairstow fell for a duck to Deepak Chahar in the first over, skipper Warner (28) and Pandey (29) stitched a 46-run stand. However, neither of the batsmen could stick around to help push Sunrisers towards a big total.