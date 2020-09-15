IPL: Shaky Middle Could be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Achilles Heel 

It is after these two in the batting order, that SRH face a bit of a selection dilemma. They would be looking to make the most of the slow wickets that are likely to be on offer in the UAE. In that case, SRH would be tempted to pick Mohammad Nabi, who is also reliable with the bat in the lower middle order. But that could also mean that SRH will have to bench Kane Williamson, a man widely rated among the best batsmen in the world.

Williamson's status as an expendable in the SRH XI when he is not captaining the side has been one of the strangest aspects of the IPL. A player who would otherwise be seen as an automatic starter in the XI, the dugout has been a familiar place for Williamson at SRH and with Nabi's fellow Afghan Rashid Khan an integral part of the SRH bowling attack, the New Zealand captain maybe wearing the bib once again in quite a few matches this season.