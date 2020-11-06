4 Big Performances as SRH Knock Out Virat’s RCB in IPL Eliminator

All-round Brilliance from Jason Holder

Virat Kohli’s poor performances in knockout games continued to haunt him and this time, it put RCB in a spot of bother as Holder tucked him up. The West Indies bowler managed to get the ball to move just a bit across Kohli, who tried to tuck it away off his waist but could only glove it to Shreevats Goswami.

In his second over, Holder’s height and accuracy was a cause of concern yet again as Devdutt Padikkal could not control a pull and Priyam Garg took a sharp catch at mid-wicket.

Holder wasn’t done yet and just as Shivam Dube and AB de Villiers were getting a partnership going, a slower one caught Dube’s leading edge and Warner completed a simple catch.

Holder’s services with the bat too would prove crucial as he and Williamson had to guide SRH out of a precarious situation in the middle overs.

Holder played a mature supporting hand to the New Zealander and then finished it off in style as he cracked a couple of boundaries through mid-off and point to wrap the chase.