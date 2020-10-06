SRH Confirm Bhuvi Out of IPL 2020, Prithvi Yarra Named Replacement

News agency PTI, on Thursday, had quoted a senior BCCI official saying that the pacer could be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of IPL with a thigh muscle injury. It is probably a grade 2 or 3 injury, which could mean that he would be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks. It might effectively rule him out of India’s tour of Australia,” PTI quoted the official as having said.

The injury comes as a big setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Bhuvneshwar was the spearhead of their pace attack and the team has already seen another player, Mitch Marsh, ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Jason Holder, however, has joined the franchise last week as a replacement for the Australian.