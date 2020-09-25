‘Someone Making Headlines, Don’t Listen’: Gavaskar on Anushka Row 

My comments on Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actor and wife of Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli, have been misinterpreted, former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar clarified on Friday, 25 September.

Gavaskar faced social media backlash after a comment on Kohli during the match against KXIP, where he mentioned the Indian skipper’s wife and was presumed to be hinting that she was the reason behind Virat’s poor run in the IPL so far.

However, Gavaskar, on the official broadcast of Star Sports on Friday, said ‘my conscience is clear... I didn’t blame anyone or say anything sexist’.