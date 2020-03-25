Asked About IPL’s Fate, “Don’t Have an Answer” Says Ganguly

Ganguly welcomed the complete lockdown and expressed hope that the move will help flatten the curve eventually.

"I think this is the best option at the current moment. Certain things are beyond anybody's control. Whatever directives that the government and ministry of health gives us, we have to follow. That's the case all over the world." London, his second favourite city after Kolkata, is under a 21-day lockdown and Ganguly is worried about his close relative, uncle Animesh Mukherjee and his family who are based there.

"My uncle Animesh Mukherjee is 80 years old. I am worried about my uncle and aunty as they are aged people. But they are very careful and are home amid this 21-day lockdown. Also UK's health-care facilities are good." Talking about himself, Ganguly said he has never had so much time to himself in the last two decades.

"I don't know after how many years I am home on weekdays. Even during my busy schedule, I have had Sundays off but this is so different," he said.