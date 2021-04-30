Shaw Speaks After Hitting Mavi For 6 Boundaries in First Over

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw said his experience of playing against Shivam Mavi earlier in his career helped him get in position to hit six fours off six successive deliveries in the first over of the innings bowled by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer.

"We've played for 4-5 years now (with Mavi). So I knew where he will bowl to me. The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys. I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn't bowl," said Shaw after getting the player of the match award.