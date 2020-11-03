Shane Watson Retires From IPL: Reports

Watson played a key role in CSK winning the IPL title in 2018 and came tantalisingly to doing an encore in 2019, when his team lost to Mumbai Indians by a solitary run in the final.

During his memorable association with the PL, Watson was part of two title-winning teams - Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and for CSK in 2018. He also won two Man of the Tournament awards, in 2008 and 2013.

Watson represented three teams in the IPL -- Royal Challengers Bangalore was the third team - and appeared in 145 matches. He tallied 3,874 runs, scored at a strike-rate of 137.91, and slammed four centuries and 21 half-centuries, besides capturing 92 wickets, including a hat-trick. He also captained RR and RCB.

The Aussie had retired from international cricket in 2016.