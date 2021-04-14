Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Narrow Defeat vs MI

KKR were cruising to victory in the 15th over with seven wickets in hand chasing a modest total of 153. Opener Nitish Rana lost his wicket to Rahul Chahar on the final ball of the leg-spinner’s spell. Rana scored 57 runs from 47 deliveries before becoming Chahar’s fourth victim of the match.

With Rana back in the pavillion, KKR needed just over run-a-ball but Shakib Al Hasan lost his wicket in the 16th over trying to slog-sweep Krunal Pandya. KKR needed 31 runs from 28 balls with experienced campaigners and big-hitters Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik in the middle.

However, Russell and Karthik struggled to get the boundary. An out-of-form Russell even struggled to get bat on ball before he struck a free hit delivery for a boundary from Jasprit Bumrah. With Bumrah giving just four runs in the penultimate over, KKR needed 15 runs off the final over.